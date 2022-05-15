DINOSAUR Day is the most roarsome day of the year and we think it's only right to celebrate with some Dino-mite toy sets.

Marked twice a year, Dinosaur day is a day dedicated to learning about the ferocious creatures that roamed the earth hundreds of millions of years ago.

If you're looking for a way to occupy your Terror Dactyls, look no further than these Dino-themed toys from LEGO and BargainMax.

From building their own creations with Jurassic World LEGO sets ahead of the new film to uncovering a passion for Palaeontology with a National Geographic set, these toys are bound to go down a storm.

Dinosaur toys to celebrate Dinosaur Day

National Geographic Dinosaur Dig Set

National Geographic Dinosaur Dig Set. Credit: BargainMax

Let them dig to their heart's content and uncover genuine Dinosaurs Fossils in this National Geographic set.

They will head back to the Prehistoric Era for an exciting hands-on adventure that allows your child to become a real palaeontologist.

Your kids will learn how to identify the specimens and unearth tonnes of dinosaur facts.

The exciting set contains one digging brick containing 3 ancient fossils (dino bone, mosasaur tooth, dino poop), archaeological digging tools, a full-colour learning guide, and magnifying glass.

Suitable for ages 8 and over, the digging set will cost you £10 via the Bargain Max website.

Jurassic World Wild Pack Alioramus Dinosaur Figure

Jurassic World Wild Pack Alioramus Dinosaur Figure. Credit: BargainMax

Suitable for ages three and over, the Jurassic World Dino Escape is for endless hours of adventure.

The Wild Pack dinosaurs are known to herd, hunt and attack in packs and your kids can choose from carnivores and herbivores leading to endless imaginative play.

Each Wild Pack dinosaur figure has movable joints, realistic sculpting and authentic decoration. Ready for dinosaur play or ferocious displays.

Down from £14.99, pick up your Wild Pack figure for £9.99 via the BargainMax website.

Galt Dinosaurs Giant Floor Puzzles

Galt Dinosaurs Giant Floor Puzzles. Credit: BargainMax

This dino-themed large floor puzzle has 30 pieces including 8 roarsome template pieces in the shape of dinosaurs.

The fun, colourful and illustrated set means your kids will come back to play time and time again.

The puzzle game encourages the development of matching and sorting skills as well as stimulates discussion and language development.

The large, easy to handle pieces are suitable for those aged three and over made in thick board with a wipe-clean surface.

Buy your puzzle set for £12.99 via the BargainMax website.

LEGO® Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack

LEGO® Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack. Credit: LEGO

If you're as excited as us for the new Jurassic Park movie, this new set might help tide you over until it's released.

It comes complete with beloved characters from Jurassic World like Owen and Claire as well as Dr Alan Grant and Dr Ellie Sattler from the original Jurassic Park film.

There are even some brand new dinosaur figures including the ferocious Giganotosaurus and equally terrifying Therizinosaurus.

LEGO® Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack. Credit: LEGO

The LEGO Group has teamed up with Universal Brand Development to launch the new set before Jurassic World Dominion hits cinemas in June 2022.

You'll also be able to construct your own HQ as well as a detailed lab, garage for the all-terrain buggy, an observation tower and a helicopter with spinning rotors!

This brand-new set is available now and will cost you £114.99 via the LEGO website.

LEGO has no shortage of dinosaur-themed sets to transport you back to the Jurassic Period.

Learn more about the terrifying T-Rex with this T. rex Dinosaur Fossil Exhibition, available for £24.99.

The posable T. rex skeleton model comes with a display stand, drawing board and pointing stick, and even a baby Triceratops figure via the LEGO website.

Fans of the Jurassic World film will also love the Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture playset which is new to the LEGO range and will set you back £24.99 via the LEGO website.