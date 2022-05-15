DOWTOWN Abbey fans have rejoiced as the Crawleys and company have returned to the silver screen for a second film - but what would it be like to live like Lord and Lady Grantham?

You can now take a peek inside some of the most lavish stately homes on the market right now and see for yourself.

Whether you imagine yourself lording over a fine house like the Dowager Countess or causing mischief in the kitchens like Thomas, exploring these stunning properties feels like bringing our favourite characters to life.

“If you’ve been inspired by the latest instalment of Downton Abbey, there are currently some spectacular stately homes for sale that Lady Mary wouldn’t look out of place in - with everything on offer from Grade II listed country retreats to Georgian mansions,” Daniel Copley, consumer spokesperson at Zoopla commented.

Here are five of the most Downton Abbey-like properties on the market fit for the Granthams themselves, courtesy of Zoopla.

Best Downton Abbey-style mansions for sale in the UK

12 bed detached house for sale

12 bed detached house for sale. Credit: Zoopla

Set in the picturesque village of Fillongley, this stunning Georgian property retains its historic country charm with no shortage of jaw-dropping features.

Location: Fillongley, Warwickshire CV7

Number of bedrooms: 12

Number of bathrooms: 1

Number of reception rooms: 7

Special features: Secondary accommodation a studio apartment above the garage and a two-bedroom annexe, level lawn, floodlit tennis court, workshop, 28 acres, vegetable garden, orchard and potential for an equestrian facility.

Price: £3,000,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

7 bed detached house for sale

7 bed detached house for sale. Credit: Zoopla

This Grade II Listed Building, dates back to 1765 and is listed in Pevsner's Book of Buildings in England with a rich and fascinating history.

Location: Rectory Chase, Chelmsford CM2

Number of bedrooms: 7

Number of bathrooms: 5

Number of reception rooms: 5

Special features: Triple Garage And Workshop, Wine Cellars, Imbibing Room, Separate One Bedroom Studio Annexe and four acres of land.

Price: £2,250,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

7 bed detached house for sale

7 bed detached house for sale. Credit: Zoopla

Located in the tranquil Hertfordshire countryside, this Grade I listed enchanting red brick mansion has everything that the high society could possibly need from an outdoor swimming pool to a tennis court.

Location: Moor Place Manor, Much Hadham, Hertfordshire SG10

Number of bedrooms: 14

Number of bathrooms: 13

Number of reception rooms: 4

Special features: Outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, circa 80 acres with private park, woodland and farmland.

Price: £12,000,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

3 bed property for sale

3 bed property for sale. Credit: Zoopla

A rural haven, this mansion is set in the 100-acre Capability Brown private country estate of Burton Park at the foot of the South Downs and within the National Park.

Location: Burton Park, Near Petworth, West Sussex GU28

Number of bedrooms: 3

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of reception rooms: 4

Special features: Garage, private garden terraces on two levels, use of tennis courts, woodland, lakes and grounds, 31 ft drawing room and study.

Price: £1,600,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

7 bed detached house for sale

7 bed detached house for sale. Credit: Zoopla

You'll find this gorgeous stately home on the banks of the River Wye which boasts a cinema room, gym, wine cellars and more.

Location: Holme Lane, Bakewell DE45

Number of bedrooms: 7

Number of bathrooms: 5

Number of reception rooms: 7

Special features: Cinema room, loft room/gym, dressing room, luggage room, tree-lined main drive, mirror point, log stores, gardeners and wine cellars.

Price: £3,750,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is out in cinemas now.