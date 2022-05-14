GOGGLEBOX star Marcus has a famous son Channel 4 viewers will never see on the hit show after he was told to “sling his hook”.

Marcus Luther appears alongside his partner Mica Ven and the pair have become favourites among viewers who tune in to hear their opinions on the last week’s TV every Friday.

But Luther has a famous boxer son who cannot appear on the programme.

His son, 22-year-old boxer Shiloh Defreitas from a previous relationship has previously filmed for the show but things didn’t work out.

He is older brother to Marcus and Mica’s son Yash, while Mica has two daughters, Sachelle and Shuggy, The Sun reports.

While Yas, Sachelle and Shuggy have appeared on the show, Marcus revealed why Shiloh never will.

Shiloh did film alongside his dad for the show but the scenes never made it to air as it didn’t work out.

Marcus told the BBC: "Gogglebox is not for everyone. Not everyone can 'Goggle'. [Shiloh's] too aggressive.

“Me and him just argued so I told him to sling his hook. The producers were trying to help him out but then he'd go off on one again. No Gogglebox for him, he's a fighter.”

Shiloh continues to compete under the name Sugar Shy and has competed in more than 85 fights.

Gogglebox airs every Friday from 9pm on Channel 4.