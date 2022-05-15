HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Del Boy - three years old, Male, Boxer. Del Boy is an incredibly sweet and loving boy who is just a total bundle of fun! He can already walk on a lead but has never lived in a home so will need to learn about home life and house training. He would like another dog in his new home who is a similar size and who is just as friendly as him. As he is so bouncy any children in his new home would need to be older and dog savvy.

Carmen - five years old, Female, German Shepherd. Carmen loves people and is keen to say hello to anyone she meets, in the right circumstances she could be homed as an only dog. When she arrived with us she had a very swollen spleen which was immediately removed by our vets. She has made a good recovery but this may need to be monitored in future by her new owners and their vet.

Ria - four years old, Female, Labradoodle. Ria has come to us from a breeder and is a very, very loving girl. She is a little shy at first but does really love human interaction and attention once she gets to know you. She can walk on a lead already but has never lived inside a home before and so would like another kind dog in her new home to help her settle in.

Gabby - five years old, Female, Pug Cross. Gabby has come to us from a breeder and at the moment she is quite shy and worried. She is happy to let you gently fuss her but is quite worried about this at the moment. She will need another kind and confident dog in her new home to help her settle in and learn all about house training and how to walk on a lead.

Thimble - two years old, Female, Shih Tzu. Thimble has come to us from a breeder and is absolutely terrified. She has seen nothing of the outside world and is finding it all a bit overwhelming and very scary. She will need another confident dog in her new home to help her to adjust to her new life. She will need a calm and quiet, adult only home with someone who has experience of scared ex-breeding dogs like her.