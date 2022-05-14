A SOLDIER and Newport RFC player was devastated when his family home was destroyed in a fire.

Viliame Kotobaluva is on the second row for Newport RFC and currently serving – as Pte Kotobaluva – in the British Army.

Earlier this month his family home in Fiji, where his parents live, was destroyed in a fire. Although his parents escaped uninjured they lost all their personal possessions in the blaze.

Through Royal Logistic Corps funding Mr Kotobaluva has flown home to his parents where he is sourcing materials they will need to start rebuilding their home.

The rebuild has been made possible through donations from the public.

More than £9,000 has been raised for the family in their time of need through a fundraising page which states: “As you can see from the remains of the property, they come from extremely humble backgrounds."

The aftermath of the fire (Picture: GoFundMe)

It continues: “Any donation would be extremely grateful to initially help with some temporary accommodation and help them purchase some basic essentials.

“In the long term, we hope we can raise enough to help them get back on their feet and rebuild their destroyed home.”

More than 300 people have donated so far, with the page approaching its £10,000 target.

Penblwydd Hapus / Happy Birthday to our second row Viliame Kotobalavu! Best wishes from Newport RFC!



Koto's parents recently lost their home in Fiji through fire. If you wish to make a contribution, please use the link below. Thank you!https://t.co/5TWVP4HTwm pic.twitter.com/Ud1zr0GPQX — Newport RFC (@NewportRFC) May 14, 2022

People have also shared messages of love and support on the fundraising page, including Angela Briggs who wrote:

"Keep strong Koto, possessions can be replaced and houses rebuilt but the love of your family is permanent.

Pte Kotobaluva posted a video message thanking everybody who has helped so far.

He said:

“On behalf of my family I just want to thank each and every one of you that taken the time and wealth to contribute, to donate, and to help my family through this hard time. “Thank you so much for your support and all your messages. “This will massively help my family get back on their feet… We wish you all the best.”

The fundraising page is available online at www.gofundme.com/f/please-donate-to-help-this-soldier