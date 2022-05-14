A NEWPORT man has been prosecuted after being caught selling illegal tobacco products.

Soran Omar, of Commercial Road – who was previously a director of Global 2015 Market Ltd on Commercial Road – has been prosecuted by Newport City Council.

The prosecution related to the sale of illegal tobacco products.

Following an investigation by the council’s trading standards officers, items with a retail value of nearly £6,000 were seized.

Omar pleaded guilty to offences relating to counterfeit and illicit tobacco products last month.

On Thursday, May 12, he was given a 12-month community order for 100 hours of unpaid work. The company was fined £5,000.

OTHER NEWS:

Since the start of 2022, 12 shops in Newport have been closed for selling illegal tobacco.

Newport council’s trading standards team led targeted investigations against the shops, which were each then closed under a three-month anti-social behaviour order issued by Gwent Magistrates’ Court.

It is estimated that the closures have prevented around £375,000 worth of illegal tobacco sales.

We looked at the issue last month.

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: “Illicit cigarettes are much easier for children to buy, as they often sell for pocket money prices with packed priced, on average, at just £5.

“Selling counterfeit tobacco deprives the UK of taxes to fund vital public services like the NHS.

“The prosecution demonstrates a very clear message to anyone who thinks they can profit from the sale of illicit tobacco that the council will not tolerate this in Newport. “

Anyone who has information about the sale of illegal tobacco can anonymously report concerns to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.