A POPULAR family event which has not been held since 2019 is returning.

Cwmbran Big Event has proved a hit in previous years, but had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But, with infection levels falling and restrictions eased, it is now set to make a return next month.

More than 7,000 people are expected to attend the event, organised by Cwmbran Community Council, on Saturday, June 11.

Held at Cwmbran Boating Lake, the fun will kick off at midday, with funfair rides, inflatables, live music, a dog show, food and craft stalls, and more.

Free arts and crafts, group games and circus skills will also be provided by Torfaen Play, while Torfaen Sports Development will bringing along their inflatable pitch for local sports clubs to take part in netball and rugby.

Cwmbran Community Councillor Anthony Bird, said: “It’s great to see The Big Event making a comeback after two years of cancellations, we can’t wait to get the party started and put on a great show for everyone in the town and beyond as a thank you for all the hard work and sacrifices they’ve had to make over the last few years.

“It’s amazing to see so many organisations and people from all walks of life getting involved to organise such a fantastic line-up of music, games, sports and activities for everyone to take part in. It’s a testament to the resilience of our community, and my colleagues and I are counting down the days until the fun kicks off.”

The Cwmbran Big Event is organised by Cwmbran Community Council and is supported by various partners, including Torfaen County Borough Council and Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council.

For more details visit cwmbran.gov.uk/cwmbran-big-event-11-june-2022