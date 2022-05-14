A MAN and two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a Gwent shopping centre early this morning.

Police were called to Castle Court Shopping Centre at around 1.25am this morning - Saturday, May 14 - to reports of a stabbing.

The victim, a 32-year-old man from Caerphilly, was reportedly walking along Castle Court with a 29-year-old woman, also from the town, when they were allegedly approached by a group of people and assaulted. During the assault, the man was stabbed and the woman received head injuries.

Both were taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, where the man is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The woman's injuries are described as "not life-threatening".

Three people have been arrested - a 27-year-old man, and a boy and a girl, both aged 17 - all on suspicion of attempted murder. They are currently in police custody.

Police have said they would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 1am and 1.30am this morning, or anyone with information that could help investigations.

Information can be reported to police on 101, quoting reference 2200159970.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.