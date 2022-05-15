NEWPORT has a diverse mix of housing stock, from its Victorian terraces to the modern living developments built on former industrial sites.

But, somewhere between the old and the new is this property, and it potentially offers the best of both.

Built in the 1950s, this four bedroom property was built as a substantial family home, and all these years later, that is exactly what you get.

Located on Western Avenue in a northern suburb of the city, the impressive looking home is currently up for sale.

Brought to market by Haart Newport, offers over £600,000 are being considered.

A property full of character, it was only brought to market on Thursday, May 12, and it isn’t impossible to imagine that it might be quick to sell.

After all, it is something of a rare opportunity – with the home up for sale for the first time in over 50 years.

In terms of what this means, the property has been well lived in and loved for quite some time, and as a result, it is in reasonable shape.

Living space inside the property (Credit: Haart)

Of course, on the flipside, it possibly does lack some of the modern tech elements that newer build houses possess.

So, if warm ambience and charm is your cup of tea, this is likely to be one for you.

Consisting of four bedrooms and a family bathroom, family living is clearly emphasised within, with a spacious living room, reception room, and a kitchen/breakfast room.

A reception room leading out to the sizeable gardens (Credit: Haart)

Despite being located inside the city, any owner of this property won’t be short of space – or privacy.

Fully detached, it is accessed by a private driveway, which leads all the way to a double garage for vehicle parking – and a decent chunk of loft storage up above.

The home itself sits at the centre of a large plot of land, and is surrounded by lawned gardens, and is bordered by greenery – offering additional privacy.

The gardens to the rear of the property (Credit: Haart)

Between the garage, the loft space, and the garden space, there all kinds of space available to upgrade or extend on the property.

Subject to planning permission, there is quite a lot that could be done here – including the addition of another bathroom, potentially.

Brought to market by Haart Newport, it can be viewed online at Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agent can be contacted on 01633 289098.