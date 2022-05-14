POLICE are appealing for witnesses as part of their ongoing murder investigation in Pembroke Dock.
Dyfed-Powys Police launched the investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body at an address in Military Road at around 8am this morning, May 13.
A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers now believe the suspect was involved in a spate of criminal damage in Neyland earlier this morning, and are working to piece together his movements.
They are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in either Neyland between 6 and 6.45am, or the Military Road area of Pembroke Dock between 7.30 and 8.15am.
"The suspect is described as 6ft tall, wearing a dark jacket, and was possibly in possession of a light-coloured electric bike," said a police statement.
"He remains in police custody and officers are not looking for anyone else at this stage."
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to report it using the dedicated online portal at bit.ly/PembrokeDockMurderAppeal, or call 101.
