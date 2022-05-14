A HEREFORDSHIRE festival has been named as one of Britain’s best by a popular national magazine.
Grazia selected El Dorado festival as one of the UK best festivals this year to get tickets for.
The round-up read: “Widely considered the UK's best kept secret festival wise, El Dorado is a party-goer's utopia.
“Expect an immersive experience at Eastnor Castle with Groove Armada and Earth Wind & Fire headlining from June 30 to July 3.
“Tickets available from £230 for the weekend.”
Other acts set to take the stage are Craig Charles, Wilkinson, DJ Shy Fx, and Abba tribute act Bjorn Again.
El Dorado festival was cancelled last year amid restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year plans are for the festival to go ahead as planned so revellers from Herefordshire and beyond can enjoy line up organisers have spent time crafting.
