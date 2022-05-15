PILOTS have begun training for the Red Arrows displays scheduled across the UK for 2022 and this year the displays will be different.
The official Red Arrows Twitter page shared a post which explains that instead of nine aircrafts being involved in the displays, there will be seven as two of the team members won’t be taking part this time around.
The Royal Air Force website confirms that the two Red Arrows members that are no longer part of the displays “have moved to other roles within the RAF.”
If you’re wondering where you can see the Red Arrows this summer, look no further.
Pre-season training for the Red Arrows is well underway and the team is excited to be preparing for a summer full of great events. This year the team will display with a seven-aircraft formation, rather than nine – find out more here: https://t.co/soGHEeNabs pic.twitter.com/ecxCp00eFj— Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) May 14, 2022
UK Red Arrows events in summer 2022
Here are the events that will be taking place in summer 2022 but it’s worth noting that times are not yet available and changes may be made to locations as well as dates and times in the lead up to the event, according to the Royal Air Force website.
June 2022
- Midlands Air Festival: Thursday 2 - Saturday 4
- English Riviera Airshow – Torbay: Saturday 4 – Sunday 5
- Isle of Man TT: Tuesday 7
- Teesside Airshow: Saturday 11
- Cosford Airshow: Sunday 12
- Isle of Wight Festival: Friday 17
- Goodwood Festival of Speed: Thursday 23 – Friday 24 and Sunday 26
- Headcorn Airshow: Friday 24
- Scarborough National Armed Forces’ Day – Saturday 25
- Cleethorpes Armed Forces’ Day – Saturday 25
- Weston Air Festival – Weston-super-Mare: Sunday 26
July 2022
- Wales National Airshow – Swansea: Saturday 2 – Sunday 3
- Teignmouth Airshow: Saturday 2
- Silverstone – British F1 Grand Prix: Sunday 3
- Southport Airshow: Saturday 9 – Sunday 10
- Royal International Air Tattoo: Friday 15 – Sunday 17
- Peterhead – Scottish Week: Wednesday 20
- The Making Waves Festival 2022, Irvine, Scotland: Saturday 23
August 2022
- Falmouth Week: Wednesday 10
- Whitby Regatta: Saturday 13
- Blackpool Airshow: Saturday 13 – Sunday 14
- Cromer Carnival – Wednesday 17
- Airbourne – Eastbourne International Airshow: Thursday 18 – Sunday 21
- Folkestone Air Display: Sunday 21
- Clacton Airshow: Thursday 25 – Friday 26
- Sidmouth: Friday 26
- Rhyl Airshow: Saturday 27 – Sunday 28
September 2022
- Bournemouth Air Festival: Thursday 1 – Sunday 4
- Guernsey Air Display: Thursday 8
- Jersey International Air Display: Thursday 8
- Great North Run: Sunday 11
You can find out more information about the displays and the team of pilots behind them via the Royal Air Force website here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article