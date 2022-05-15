TEN years ago pupils from a Newport school were excited when Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert turned up to film part of his Work Experience programme.
The school was Monnow Primary School, Bettws, and the star spent three days there filming for his television series Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience, which saw him trying out a number of different jobs.
Monnow Primary School was chosen from a shortlist of several schools.
Tasks included observing lessons, planning activities and helping on a school trip to Rhondda Heritage Park.
Rhod was then set the ultimate test of teaching in the school for a day.
Lessons included music, poetry, arts and craft, dance and storytime.
In our report at the time he said: "It has just been incredible. My favourite bit has been the hilarious things the children come out with. There are lots of little moments. It’s an amazing place. I don’t want to leave.
"It makes you realise the responsibility teachers have too, not just for looking after the children but for their development too."
Headteacher at the school Meryl Echeverry said she was impressed with Rhod’s teaching skills. She said: "It’s been great and the kids have loved it.
"Rhod loves the kids and has a fabulous rapport with them. They have really taken to him."
