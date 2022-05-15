The Met Office is warning of thunderstorms and flooding in Gwent as the good weather looks set to end.
Yellow warnings are in place for the region as the Met Office warn that thunderstorms will bring “some flooding and disruption”.
The warning will come into place at 8pm tonight and will run until 5am on Sunday.
It covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
What to expect from thunderstorm weather warning in Newport and Gwent
This is what the Met Office are warning to expect from this evening’s weather warning:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
A Met Office spokesman said: “Although the locations affected by thunderstorms remains uncertain, a few places may experience a combination of heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail during Sunday night.
“Should thunderstorms develop, they are likely to move north from the south coast during Sunday evening into parts of south Wales, southern England and East Anglia overnight before gradually weakening during Monday morning.
“Whilst some places will remain dry, a few places may see 20-30 mm of rain fall in less than an hour, with frequent lightning and hail additional hazards.”
Everywhere in Wales covered by thunderstorm weather warning
This is every area of Wales expected to be impacted by thunderstorms as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
