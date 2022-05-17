A SCHOOL in Cwmbran had a “brilliant day” racing go karts designed by pupils – who are celebrating three wins.

South Wales Greenpower Goblin race recently returned for the first time since 2019.

The race is organised by charity Greenpower Education Trust which uses electric car building, designing, and racing to inspire students (9-25 years) to take up STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects in school and – hopefully - careers.

Woodlands Community Primary School, in Cwmbran, took part for the first time this year with ‘Woodlands eco rockets’ awarded:

Greenest bodywork;

Third place in drag;

Third place in sprint.

Gemma Dickerson and Molly Williams, teachers in charge of the Woodlands Primary Eco Club, said:

“The children enjoyed the experience, and we can`t believe how well we did for our first time participating. “We were so proud of the children for their amazing attitudes and behaviour all day. We have been meeting after school since January in Eco club to work on the car, bodywork, and portfolio. It has been a tricky journey! “None of us have any experience in doing anything like this before and we had to reach out to a STEM ambassador to help us out. Igor, our STEM ambassador, has been amazing and even came along on the day to help and cheer us on. “Thank you for a brilliant day, we will definitely be back!”

The race – held in Renishaw, Miskin – also saw Monnow Primary School in Newport take part for the first time.

Plus, St Julian’s Primary School – who have been involved with the project since 2017 – returned with their three rebuilt and redesigned cars: ‘Green is Clean!’, ‘The Exotic Rider’ and ‘Lamborgreenie’, and won the ‘Spirit of Greenpower Award’.

The race day - which involved schools from elsewhere in Wales - includes drag, slalom, and sprint events with additional awards for bodywork and teamwork. Teams also submit a portfolio documenting their Goblin build journey, and other related activities.

If you would like to find out more about the Greenpower project, e-mail ciara.doyle@siemens-energy.com