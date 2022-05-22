PUPILS at a school in Blackwood have made old clothes new – with help from a fashion designer.

Pupils at Libanus Primary School re-purposed unwanted clothes, then took to the catwalk, with a ‘trash-ion’ show to highlight the damaging effects the fast fashion industry can have on the environment.

Classmates were inspired by Cardiff-based designer and Welsh clothing brand founder Sam Osborne, who visited during a fortnight of earth-related activities held at the school to help mark World Earth Day.

Students also read Mother Earth is Weeping by Claire Donald before working together to cut up, sew, glue and embroider old clothes that were then worn by year Five and Six pupils at the 'trash-ion' show.

Head girl at Libanus Primary School, Lily Egan, 10, said:

"We want people to think carefully about the clothes that they buy and get the message across - buy less, re-use more, because the less items we buy the less the environment will be harmed.”

Head boy, James Vacariuc, 11, added: "This Earth Fortnight has been a great experience and taught us about the massive impact fast fashion is having on our environment.

“It has been a brilliant opportunity to expand my creativity, working with others to create a fashion show which only uses recycled materials and highlights how we can turn trash into fashion.”

During his visit, Mr Osborne told the children why he set up his ethical clothing line, Make-Land, to help inspire them.

Governor, Carol Erasmus, “really enjoyed” the fashion show and thanked everyone for their hard work.

“The most important thing is that the message about saving our planet has been understood, and I am a very proud Governor of Libanus Primary,” said Ms Erasmus.

Headteacher, Nicola Williams, added: “It was a real joy to watch the confident way that our oldest pupils strutted their stuff on the catwalk in their trash-ion show.