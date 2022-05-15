THREE people who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released.

Yesterday (Saturday, May 14) - as previously reported - Gwent Police received a report that a 32-year-old-man from Caerphilly had been stabbed in the stomach outside Castle Court shopping centre, Caerphilly, at around 1.25am.

Officers arrested three people on suspicion of attempted murder:

A 27-year-old man;

A 17-year-old boy;

A 17-year-old girl.

The 17-year-old girl was released on police bail pending further enquiries while the 27-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have been released without charge.

The alleged incident

The 32-year-old was reportedly walking along Castle Court with a 29-year-old woman from Caerphilly when they were allegedly approached by a group of people and assaulted.

During the assault, the man was stabbed, and the woman received head injuries.

The man was taken to University Hospital of Wales and is in a stable condition. The woman was also taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Witness appeal

Gwent Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area on Saturday, May 14, between 1am and 1.30am.

Anyone who has information which could help the force with their ongoing enquires is urged to get in touch.

People can contact call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference 2200159970, or direct message them via Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.