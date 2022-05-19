THE largest photographic trade show in Wales will debut in Newport this summer.

The Wales & West Photography Show takes over ICC Wales in Newport on Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9.

It was originally planned for 2020, before the Covid pandemic hit.

There will be speakers – including professional photographers and videographers – and exhibitors at the event, which will showcase the latest photographic and video equipment from international brands.

ICC Wales in Newport (Picture: Steve Pope/Foto Wales)

The free to attend, two-day event will also offer special offers and photography equipment from Camera Centre, which has stores in Newport and Cardiff.

A spokesman for the show said: “It’s a modern experience which aims to put like-minded people in the same place with major players.

“People can connect with big brands – including Sony, Olympus, Sigma, and more.

“Nothing of this scale has happened in Wales before.”

The location is described as “ideal” as Newport has a rich history in photography and the ICC Wales is spacious, with good transport links for those travelling from further afield.

Plans are in place to have free electric shuttle buses take people from the train station to the venue during the two-day event.

OTHER NEWS:

“This is a great opportunity for people locally and for photographers far and wide,” added the spokesman.

“We are excited to host the first Wales & West photography show, which we think will be modern and cutting edge.

“It will bring massive multibillion pound companies – who usually attend shows in London and England while Wales is sometimes forgotten about – to Newport.”

Tickets – for one day or both days – are free but must be booked in advance.

Anybody who books a ticket – and attends on either or both days – will be entered into a raffle, and have the chance to win a Sony Alpha A7 IV portrait bundle worth £3,750.

People can find out more and book free tickets online at www.waleswestphoto.com

Alternatively, people can sign-up to attend with help from staff at Camera Centre in Newport or in Cardiff.