THE Met Office has issued a weather warning for tonight as thunderstorms could cause disruption in South Wales and South England.
The weather warning comes into effect at 8pm and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.
The Met Office warns that there is a small chance that properties could be flooded, as well as potential damage to buildings from hail and lightning.
Buses and trains may be disrupted in the affected areas.
Driving may be made more difficult under the stormy conditions and roads could be closed.
There is a chance of power cuts, but this is quite unlikely.
The best thing to do is to seek shelter and avoid travelling at these times unless essential.
