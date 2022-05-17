A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JORDAN DAVIES, 20, of Corris Houses, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police and being drunk and disorderly at the Six In Hand pub on February 26.

He was ordered to pay £255 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

EFAN GRIFFIN-BRINKWORTH, 20, of Commercial Street, Pengam, near Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 126 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Albany Road on April 17.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for three years and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ROBBIE LEE WILLIAMS, 26, of The Tower, Southville, Cwmbran, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a police officer in Pontypool on April 10.

He was ordered to pay the three officers a combined total of £175 in compensation.

STEPHEN HARRIS, 40, of Llwynderi Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted depositing household waste in or on land at Lawrence Hill without the authority of an environmental permit on August 5, 2021.

CHRISTOPHER NORTHEY, 33, of Somerton Park, Newport, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drink driving with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on December 27, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £817 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW GLENN MORGAN, 58, of East Pentwyn, Blaina, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cross Street on January 31.

He was ordered to pay £634 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT MARTIN, 66, of Rhos Avenue, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on April 17.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHIPO MHANGO, 33, of Glyndwr Place, Townhill, Swansea, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drink driving on the A449 in Monmouth with 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 17.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.