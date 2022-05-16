Newport and the wider South Wales area was placed at risk for thunderstorms overnight, bringing in the new week in dramatic fashion.

But, while conditions in our area did not quite reach the worst case scenario that the Met Office predicted in its yellow weather warning, it was still a pretty miserable time, all the same.

After a sunny Saturday, the heavens opened come Sunday (May 15), and any hopes of a pleasant end to the weekend ended in a washout.

This morning, and things were a little better, but still fairly bleak.

Damp conditions and rain showers greeted Gwent on Monday (May 16), though temperatures at least remained at a reasonable level.

Now, with the weather warning having come to an end, it was hoped that conditions will improve as we head into the new week.

But, thunder warnings remain across much of the UK.

While Newport is likely to miss the worst of it, northern and eastern parts of Gwent could see some extreme weather over the next few hours.

Below, you can see if our hopes will be realised, courtesy of an hour-by-hour forecast for Newport, and the wider area.

Hour-by-hour weather

The below forecasts come courtesy of the Met Office.

While conditions in Newport are set to be reasonable for most of the day, conditions are set to remain volatile across the wider Gwent area.

Both Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire are forecast to see some thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

They have been placed in a yellow weather warning area between 1pm and 10pm today.

Newport

10am – Sunny intervals, 16C

11am – Light rain, 17C

12pm – Cloudy, 17C

1pm – Cloudy, 17C

2pm – Light shower, 18C

3pm – Sunny, 18C

4pm – Sunny intervals, 18C

5pm – Sunny intervals, 18C

6pm – Cloudy, 17C

7pm – Sunny intervals, 17C

8pm – Cloudy, 16C

9pm – Cloudy, 15C

10pm – Cloudy, 14C

11pm – Cloudy, 14C

Monmouthshire

10am – Light showers, 15C

11am – Cloudy, 17C

12pm – Light showers, 17C

1pm – Thunder, 18C

2pm – Thunder, 18C

3pm – Light shower, 19C

4pm – Cloudy, 18C

5pm – Sunny intervals, 18C

6pm – Sunny intervals, 18C

7pm – Sunny intervals, 17C

8pm – Sunny intervals, 16C

9pm – Partly cloudy, 15C

10pm – Partly cloudy, 14C

11pm – Partly cloudy, 13C

Blaenau Gwent

10am – Light rain, 14C

11am – Heavy rain, 16C

12pm – Heavy rain, 15C

1pm – Overcast, 17C

2pm – Thunder, 17C

3pm – Cloudy, 17C

4pm – Sunny intervals, 16C

5pm – Cloudy, 16C

6pm – Sunny intervals, 16C

7pm – Cloudy, 15C

8pm – Sunny intervals, 14C

9pm – Partly cloudy, 13C

10pm – Cloudy, 12C

11pm – Partly cloudy, 12C