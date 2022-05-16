Newport and the wider South Wales area was placed at risk for thunderstorms overnight, bringing in the new week in dramatic fashion.
But, while conditions in our area did not quite reach the worst case scenario that the Met Office predicted in its yellow weather warning, it was still a pretty miserable time, all the same.
After a sunny Saturday, the heavens opened come Sunday (May 15), and any hopes of a pleasant end to the weekend ended in a washout.
This morning, and things were a little better, but still fairly bleak.
Damp conditions and rain showers greeted Gwent on Monday (May 16), though temperatures at least remained at a reasonable level.
Now, with the weather warning having come to an end, it was hoped that conditions will improve as we head into the new week.
But, thunder warnings remain across much of the UK.
While Newport is likely to miss the worst of it, northern and eastern parts of Gwent could see some extreme weather over the next few hours.
Below, you can see if our hopes will be realised, courtesy of an hour-by-hour forecast for Newport, and the wider area.
Hour-by-hour weather
The below forecasts come courtesy of the Met Office.
While conditions in Newport are set to be reasonable for most of the day, conditions are set to remain volatile across the wider Gwent area.
Both Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire are forecast to see some thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
They have been placed in a yellow weather warning area between 1pm and 10pm today.
Newport
10am – Sunny intervals, 16C
11am – Light rain, 17C
12pm – Cloudy, 17C
1pm – Cloudy, 17C
2pm – Light shower, 18C
3pm – Sunny, 18C
4pm – Sunny intervals, 18C
5pm – Sunny intervals, 18C
6pm – Cloudy, 17C
7pm – Sunny intervals, 17C
8pm – Cloudy, 16C
9pm – Cloudy, 15C
10pm – Cloudy, 14C
11pm – Cloudy, 14C
Monmouthshire
10am – Light showers, 15C
11am – Cloudy, 17C
12pm – Light showers, 17C
1pm – Thunder, 18C
2pm – Thunder, 18C
3pm – Light shower, 19C
4pm – Cloudy, 18C
5pm – Sunny intervals, 18C
6pm – Sunny intervals, 18C
7pm – Sunny intervals, 17C
8pm – Sunny intervals, 16C
9pm – Partly cloudy, 15C
10pm – Partly cloudy, 14C
11pm – Partly cloudy, 13C
Blaenau Gwent
10am – Light rain, 14C
11am – Heavy rain, 16C
12pm – Heavy rain, 15C
1pm – Overcast, 17C
2pm – Thunder, 17C
3pm – Cloudy, 17C
4pm – Sunny intervals, 16C
5pm – Cloudy, 16C
6pm – Sunny intervals, 16C
7pm – Cloudy, 15C
8pm – Sunny intervals, 14C
9pm – Partly cloudy, 13C
10pm – Cloudy, 12C
11pm – Partly cloudy, 12C
