Police in Newport have arrested a man in connection with an assault investigation.

Last week, Gwent Police issued an appeal in a bid to trace Ellis Driscoll.

The 22-year-old from Newport was wanted in connection with an assault.

A police spokesman revealed that officers were keen to speak to Driscoll as he could have information which would assist in their enquiries.

He was also known to have links to Barry.

Today (Monday, May 16), Gwent Police has issued an update, confirming that Driscoll has now been located an arrested.

Update from police in full

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We issued an appeal to find Ellis Driscoll, 22, from Newport, to assist our enquiries into an assault investigation.

“He has been located and arrested.”