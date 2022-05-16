A woman has been taken to hospital in Cwmbran after a rush hour crash in Newport.

The emergency services were called to Cardiff Road in the city centre at around 7.40 this morning (Monday, May 16).

It came after reports of a two car crash outside the Royal Gwent hospital were reported.

Officers from Gwent Police were called to the scene, along with crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

While police carried out traffic management, Cardiff Road remained open to traffic – albeit in a reduced capacity.

Motorists were being advised to avoid the area during rush hour as a result of this.

It has since been confirmed that a 67-year-old woman from the Newport area has been taken to the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran in the aftermath of the incident.

At this time, it is understood that this was a precautionary measure, with no significant injuries reported.

Shortly before 9am, the incident was cleared and Cardiff Road was able to operate as normal.

Police statement in full

A Gwent Police spokesman told the Argus: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Cardiff Road, Newport, at around 7.40am on Monday 16 May.

“Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved two cars.

“A 67-year-old woman from the Newport area was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran as a precaution and no injuries were reported.

“Personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service also attended and the road has re-opened following vehicle recovery.”