A holidaymaker from Newport who worshipped his children was discovered dead in boggy woodland after a booze and drugs binge.

Richard Seaborne was on a weekend holiday break with two of his children and some friends at a holiday park at White Cross near Newquay, Cornwall, last June.

An inquest in Truro, Cornwall, heard the night before he disappeared he downed 14 beers, four glasses of wine and in the early hours took cocaine and smoked cannabis.

The builder and gardener was last seen at 6am the next morning and was 'happy and in good spirits' - but was not seen again by his children or friends who raised the alarm with police and a high-risk missing person search began.

His father Roger said his 46-year-old son 'worshipped his kids and would not abandon them' and said his disappearance was totally out of character.

He said they had been due home in Wales for a Father's Day celebration on the Sunday he disappeared.

The body of Richard, from Newport, Gwent, was found the following evening wearing his boxer shorts and a top in the woods - his jeans were drying from a branch next to him. A number of beer cans were found near him.

The assistant Cornwall coroner Guy Davies said he may have gone for a swim before he died suddenly from heart failure as a result of cocaine toxicity.

Mr Davies said father of four Richard had taken a near lethal dose of cocaine which he said was a widely abused stimulant that can lead to a heart attack and sudden death.

His cause of death was cocaine toxicity and the coroner recorded a drug related death conclusion.