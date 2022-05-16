More thunderstorm warnings are in place across Wales today.

The Met Office are warning of thunderstorms hitting the country this afternoon and into the night, bringing disruption with it.

The yellow weather warning will come into force at 1pm and will run until 10pm.

What to expect from thunderstorm weather warning in Wales

This is what the Met Office are warning to expect from this evening’s weather warning:

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services are possible

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

A chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.

A Met Office spokesman said: “During Monday afternoon thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Wales and the Midlands before moving northwards into northern England and develop over Northern Ireland.

“These are likely to bring some heavy rain to places with 20 mm of rain possible in 1-2 hours but also the risk of hail and thunder.

“The thunderstorms will clear from the south during the afternoon then die out altogether into the evening.”

Everywhere in Wales covered by thunderstorm weather warning

This is every area of Wales expected to be impacted by thunderstorms as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning: