A SOUTH Wales couple have been spared a prison sentence for causing unnecessary suffering to their dog.

Warning: Upsetting images contained in this story

Elsa, an 18-month-old dog, had to be put down due to her owners not getting treatment for what RSPCA officers called a ‘horrific injury’ after she was allegedly attacked by another dog.

RSPCA officer Gemma Black attended the couple’s address in Highbury Road, Ely, on July 2, 2021 where she was told by Ceri Ann Parker, 40, that Elsa had been attacked by a dog but she along with her partner 42-year-old Dean Wayne Dando, had not been able to afford to take the dog to the vets.

Parker also told the inspector that she had been bathing the wounds but they had been getting worse and the dog had been getting thinner despite eating and drinking.

DCI Black said: “I immediately saw a horrific injury on the eye and face on a bullcross type dog that was lying on their sofa.

“The entire left side of Elsa’s face was swollen with wounds and pus surrounding it. Her left eye was not visible, instead there was fleshy inner eyelid exposed and swollen where the eyeball should be.

“The wound was one of the worst I had seen on an animal. Elsa was thin with her ribs and hip bones prominent and there was a strong smell of what I have previously known to be infection in the air. Elsa had bloody staining also on her legs.”

MORE NEWS:

After the inspector raised her concerns for Elsa’s welfare, the couple both agreed to sign the dog into the care of the RSPCA to get treatment however, after a full examination by a vet, the vet believed the dog had been suffering unnecessarily.

It was found she weighed 11.6kg which was a body score of two out of five. DCI Black said: “She had several masses all over her body, with one that had a wound and that was scabbing in the stomach area. The inside of her mouth was horrific, with rotten teeth and exposed roots.”

Cardiff Magistrates Court was told on May 10 that the couple, both of Highbury Road, Ely, were remorseful.

The pair pleaded guilty to an offence of causing unnecessary suffering to Elsa under the Animal Welfare Act.

Dando was given a 12 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement and to pay £250 costs.

Parker was given a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 10 days rehabilitation requirement and pay £100 costs.

Both were also banned from keeping animals for two years and had to pay £128 surcharge each.