There have been no new covid deaths in Wales during the latest testing period, Public Health Wales has confirmed.

During the 24 hour period between 9am on Thursday and 9am on Friday (May 12-13), there has been no further deaths due to the virus recorded anywhere in Wales.

The national death total therefore remains at 7,443.

Of these, 1,223 were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area – the health board which covers Newport and Gwent.

During this latest testing period, there has been 74 new cases of covid recorded.

In total, 16 of these cases were found in Gwent.

Broken down area-by-area, there were six new cases apiece in Caerphilly and Newport, two in Blaenau Gwent, and just one in both Monmouthshire and Torfaen.

The eight new cases reported in Bridgend were the highest number in any single area.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this also meant that new cases of the virus were most prevalent in Bridgend, with 5.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

While these numbers are clearly very low, it is worth noting that the latest Welsh Government advice does not require regular testing, and as such, it is likely that the actual covid numbers in the community are currently higher.

Below, you can check out the number of new covid cases in Wales, broken down by area.

Covid in Wales: area-by-area

Blaenau Gwent: 2

Caerphilly: 6

Monmouthshire: 1

Newport: 6

Torfaen: 1

Anglesey: 0

Conwy: 0

Denbighshire: 5

Flintshire: 2

Gwynedd: 0

Wrexham: 2

Cardiff: 7

Vale of Glamorgan: 3

Bridgend: 8

Merthyr Tydfil: 3

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 5

Carmarthenshire: 1

Ceredigion: 2

Pembrokeshire: 2

Powys: 2

Neath Port Talbot: 5

Swansea: 7

Unknown location: 2

Resident Outside Wales: 2