A DRUG dealing mum kept cannabis worth more than £3,000 in an Asda carrier bag under her Christmas tree.

Mother-of-three Natalie Harris was caught when police raided her Newport home on January 5, 2021.

Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “It was around 5.40 in the morning when officers executed a search warrant at the defendant’s address.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

“In fairness to her she immediately told them there ‘might be some bud here’ when they spoke to her.

“There were a number of relevant items seized, including an Asda carrier bag which contained 333.5g of cannabis recovered from underneath the Christmas tree in the living room and is valued at £3,330.50.”

MORE NEWS: Drug dealing brothers who exploited teenagers from Gwent jailed for 17 years

Officers found two further bags of cannabis which had a combined potential value of £850 as well as £500 cash and an iPhone containing drug-related messages.

Harris’ phone was analysed and it revealed how she was using it to sell drugs and was being asked by customers to deliver them.

Miss Smith-Higgins added: “There was an expectation of significant financial gain.”

Harris, of Hardy Close, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of the class B drug with intent to supply.

The defendant had two previous convictions for a dangerous dog and possession of cannabis offences.

Gareth Williams, representing Harris, said his client was an unemployed mother-of-three who was capable of being rehabilitated within the community.

He added: “She wants to get back to work and she wants to be a positive role model for her children.”

The court was told how the defendant was “vulnerable” and suffered with her mental health.

Judge Hywel James jailed Harris for eight months, suspended for 12 months.

She was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a victim surcharge.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and the seizure of the £500 cash.