Four people – including a woman from Gwent, have been arrested as part of a UK wide money laundering investigation.
Police forces in Gwent, South Wales, and the West Midlands carried out five warrants this morning (Monday, May 16), as part of their investigation.
In total, four people have been arrested.
This includes a 29-year-old woman who was arrested in Tir-y-Berth, in the Caerphilly County Borough.
A 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were also arrested in Cardiff.
Finally, a 26-year-old man was arrested in Birmingham.
All four have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering, and remain in police custody for questioning at this time.
What have police said?
Confirming news of the arrests, a Gwent Police representative said: “We’ve arrested four people on suspicion of money laundering.
“They’re currently in custody being questioned.
“We worked with Gwent Police’s special constables, South Wales Police, and West Midlands Police to execute five warrants across the three force areas today.
“A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Tir-y-Berth, a 24-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were arrested in Cardiff and a 26-year-old man was arrested in Birmingham.”
