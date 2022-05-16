A TEACHER has denied raping two women at a Christmas party and told a jury any sexual activity between them was completely consensual.

Jack Crosse, 32, who was teaching maths at Llanishen High School, Cardiff, is accused of sexually assaulting two strangers at a gathering held at a gym in Pontypool.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Giving evidence in his defence at his trial he told jurors at Cardiff Crown Court the two women had willing agreed to have sex with him.

Crosse’s barrister Kevin Seal asked him: “At any stage, did you believe that either (complainant) was not consenting?”

MORE NEWS

The defendant answered: “No.”

Under cross-examination, prosecutor Clare Wilks accused the defendant of having “overstepped the mark”.

Mr Crosse replied: “I didn’t come to the party to chase women around.”

Ms Wilks told him: "That’s exactly what you were doing. Chasing women around.”

He had earlier told the court how he and one of the complainants had been “all over each other”.

Crosse said: “I wasn’t used to female attention, certainly on nights out.”

The defendant told the jury he had been “getting merrier and merrier” after drinking Jack Daniel’s and coke at the party held at Willpower Weightlifting.

Weightlifter Crosse is accused by the prosecution of raping the women when he was “very drunk” at the party.

The gym had been turned into a makeshift bar and dancefloor for the event which had a free bar and was held in December 2019.

The defendant kissed the first woman when she was on her way to the toilet and she gave him consensual oral sex in a back room, the trial was told.

Clare Wilks, prosecuting, said: “At one stage somebody walked in on them and asked her if she was OK.

"She said to Jack: Am I okay?’ “When the man left Mr Crosse told her to carry on performing oral sex on him but she said no and that she had to go.

“At that point the defendant became rough and forceful, grabbing her by the waist and pulling down her trousers.”

The court heard the woman repeatedly told him to stop but she said Crosse raped her.

It is alleged the defendant raped the second woman in a “dark storage room”.

Jurors were told he forced himself upon her, pulled her trousers down and raped her twice.

Crosse was arrested the next day and told police both women had consented to sex at the party at the privately-run gym.

Miss Wilks added: “The prosecution say the defendant, drunk as he was, couldn’t care less whether they were consenting or not and that he was determined to do what he wanted to do to each of them.

“The prosecution say that those acts amount to acts of rape and that he knew that.”

Crosse, of Heol Ysgubor, Caerphilly, denies three counts of rape.

The trial before Judge Michael Fitton QC continues.