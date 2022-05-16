Dog lover Gareth Jones is helping others learn canine care, by working with the organisation that put him on the path to opening a celebrated Welsh pet salon.

The 29-year-old Caerphilly native learned his skills at top training provider ACT, which has a centre on the town’s Market Street, plus many more across South Wales.

Along with partner Jack Pullin, he founded dog-grooming service Pupperazi in 2018, and they have just opened a new premises in Bedwas.

Gareth used his own training to get where he is today, so he wants to help others in Caerphilly enter the unusual industry of preening pooches.

He’ll take on Animal Care learners from ACT on placements at Pupperazi this year, providing valuable work experience for a popular profession.

He said: “We‘ll be giving young people the opportunity to work with us in our busy salon, to help them learn new things and give them the chance to work with animals. We’ll also be helping the young people learn about business.”

Gareth said: “ACT is the place to help young people go somewhere in life. Also, Pupperazi will teach them skills in-house, to support their love of animals. ACT is passionate about helping young people get the jobs they want and the skills needed to secure these jobs.”

Lewis Bowden, programme manager at ACT, added: “I’m really pleased that Gareth is now giving back to our learners, by providing them with such a fulfilling and beneficial work placement opportunity.”