A MAN who admitted escaping from custody was warned he faces a prison sentence.

Ashley Northover, 27, committed the offence in Caerphilly on November 15, 2021, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The defendant was told by Judge Hywel James he had pleaded guilty to a “serious offence” and that all options would be open.

Northover, of Cherry Tree Close, Bedwas, is due to be sentenced on June 6.

He was granted unconditional bail.