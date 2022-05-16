A POPULAR food and music festival will be returning to Penarth for the first time since 2019.

The Street Food and Music Festival is coming back to Penarth Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday, May 28 after a three year absence.

The last festival in 2019 attracted more than 1,000 people and this year's edition could see up to 1,200 people attend.

Club chairman Martin Radford said: ”It’s great to see big social events returning to the tennis club after such a long absence.

"This year the festival is not only a great opportunity for people in Penarth to get together, it is also raising money for the club’s charity, Velindre Hospital."

The festival will be headlined by Cardiff band Grooveline and they will start the day with 1970s disco and soul tracks.

Penarth-based singer songwriter Jim Pirrie, The Elijah Quintet, T-One and The Little Giants will also be making appearances.

Some vendors are yet to be confirmed, but there will be a Mexican food stall, pizza and donuts.

Events co-ordinator Al Cozens said: "We have a really varied lineup both with the food and the bands!

"We hope it will bring the community in Penarth together for a long overdue party."

The event starts at 12.30pm and finishes at 8pm.

Tickets cost £6 and children's tickets are £4.

To buy the tickets, click here.