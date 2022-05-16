THE RSPCA are appealing for information after an elderly cat was found abandoned near Newport.

The cat - thought to be around 16 years old - was found abandoned in a cat carrier in a rural part of Newport.

She is now in RSPCA care.

The tabby and white female cat was handed into a vet practice by a member of the public after being found near the junction between Henton Road and Goldcliff Road, in Goldcliff, Newport, at about 9pm on Tuesday, May 10.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Gemma Black said: “The cat is microchipped.

"However, sadly the chip details are not up to date.

“We have attended the chip address but the people there don't know anything about the cat and the number on the chip is no longer connected.

"We suspect it's the old address of the owners.”

According to the microchip the cat is 16 years old.

Ms Black said: “She is quite an elderly cat, so it is very sad to think someone had possibly just dumped her - and in such a rural location where she may not have been found quickly.

“She is now in our care and we are making enquiries to try and find out where she has come from.

"If anyone has any information about this to please contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA have seen a 29 per cent increase in abandonments over winter and is braced for one of the toughest summers they have ever faced.

The charity is concerned that more animals will be relinquished, or even abandoned, in the face of rising costs, coupled with more people heading back to work following lockdown and owners struggling to cope with behavioural challenges and difficulties with pets bought during the pandemic.

A misunderstanding about the true cost of pet ownership is one of the main reasons why the RSPCA believes that animals end up being abandoned and anyone considering taking on a pet is urged to do their research first and to consider rescuing instead of buying.

For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help.

Information is also available on the RSPCA’s website.