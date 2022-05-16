THERE is widespread concern and calls for more to be done following another dry period of the canal in Newport.

The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal along the Crumlin Arm in the Newport City Council area has been plagued by severe droughts for a long period of time, with calls to do more coming at each period.

The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal Trust has this weekend called for Newport City Council to do more short-term work to help resolve the problem while a permanent solution is found.

The trust said in a statement on its website on May 14: “Until a permanent solution can be found we would urge Newport City Council to clear the overhanging vegetation and dredge the section of canal between bridge 10 – “Harry Roberts Bridge” (the Newport CC Boundary) and Ruskin Avenue, to help what water there is find its way to Fourteen Locks.

“If that is not possible, then vegetation should be cut back, and weed and high-spot dredging should be done. This could be done right now, as there is no water in the canal then silt high spots can be easily identified and removed with a long reach digger.”

What is the problem?

Residents have been showing concern about the canal being empty of water since April with the council responding on Twitter on April 25 that there has been a leak on the far bank of the canal at Ruskin Avenue which had since been repaired.

They also mentioned about Caerphilly County Borough Council working to improve flow from their section into the Newport boundary section. The council said they “are hopeful that levels will improve.”

The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal Trust highlight that the main issues have dated back to works carried out in 1968 and there are two primary problems. The first problem is the lack of a reservoir after the link to the Pen y Fan reservoir was cut off in 1968 to create the A467.

A smaller reservoir was connected to the canal in Hafodyrynys but this was emptied and paved over. The canal stretch now relies on small streams for its water feed. This leads to a lack of water during dry weather as the feed can dry up.

There have also been problems with pollution and illegal sewer connections which have caused Welsh Water to have to shut off a supply at Manor Road.

The trust say the second problem is the canal channel collapsing in certain locations. This it is said is not surprising as the canal is built on a steep hillside with extensive mining operations in the valley but that it can lead to the disruption of the flow of water down to Newport.

The trust has found that even the slightest drop of water in the Caerphilly section has a substantial impact on flow into the sections in Newport. The trust believes this is not helped by the culverted sections in Manor Road, Pontymason Lane and Ruskin Avenue crossings and non-existent maintenance and the lack of dredging allowing silt and weeds to build up and choking off the water.

The trust says that a solution is desperately needed and that it is only going to get worse as climate change escalates.

You can find out more from Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal Trust here.