A CAERPHILLY borough school has been removed from the ‘requiring significant improvement’ list after a recent inspection.

Ysgol Bro Sannan in Aberbargoed was placed on the list in 2019 after an Estyn inspection showed that all areas of inspection aside from ‘care, support and guidance’ needed improvement, with urgent improvement needed on the leadership aspect in the school.

A recent inspection of the school by Estyn has found sufficient progress in relation to the recommendations made after the 2019 visit.

The inspection found that the school and Caerphilly County Borough Council had made efforts to develop a robust leadership structure, and this has led to good progress in almost all of the priorities identified in the last inspection.

The school was found to have benefitted from a reorganisation of staff structure to ensure the school makes best use of the teachers and assistants’ expertise.

Richard Edmunds, Caerphilly council’s director for education and corporate services, said: “This report is excellent news and demonstrates the efforts by everyone involved.

“It’s reassuring to see that the report recognises the challenges presented by the covid-19 pandemic and, despite these, teaching staff have still shown great progress in supporting pupils to improve their numeracy and literary skills, as well as their independent learning skills.

“We understand that there are still aspects of the school’s work which could be developed and are committed to supporting them to improve even further.”

Keri Cole, chief education officer for Caerphilly, said: “I am delighted to celebrate the progress made at Ysgol Bro Sannan. Under the leadership of the headteacher and governing body, the school has worked tirelessly to secure rapid improvement, which has had a very positive impact on learners and their families.”