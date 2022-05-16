As the plans for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are announced, the UK is set for a long weekend of celebrating and garden parties.
Excitement is sweeping the nation with searches for ‘Jubilee Garden Party’ rising 554% in the past month.
If you’re getting ready to host your own garden party, Christow has all the best furniture pieces so you can host a party of any size.
Jubilee garden party furniture
These Folding Table Sets are perfect for creating space for extra guests and are easy to pack up for a street party.
Available in two, four or six seaters the sets are lightweight and durable in a stylish rattan effect finish.
To add a colourful touch with no effort, these Artificial Rose Trees make a pretty addition to gardens whilst remaining low maintenance.
Available in pink or white roses, the trees are manufactured with polyester for a real rose finish. In sizes 3ft or 4ft, the rose trees are perfect for bringing a new feel to the garden without compromising on space.
Wherever celebrations are taking place this year, those who wish to stay out of the summer sun can be sure that a Striped Beach Parasol is easily transportable and equipped with a spike bottom that can be effortlessly planted into sand or soft ground.
Available for £19.99, the parasol is collapsible and includes a carry bag whilst boasting UV50+ sun protection.
This Hanging Hammock Swing Chair is a cute and comfortable addition to any garden. Perfect for relaxing in as the celebration goes on.
Shop all of the Christow garden furniture on the website here.
