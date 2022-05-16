A ROAD has been closed forllowing a crash in Pontnewydd.
Gwent Police have reported that the crash has occurred on New Street in the town.
The road has been closed and diversions are in place.
In a statement, they said: "Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."
