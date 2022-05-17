POLICE have pledged to take action against anyone involved in anti-social behaviour after multiple reports of youths behaving badly at a school site in Newport.

A concerned local resident told the Argus groups of young people had been congregating "daily" on the all-weather sports pitch at Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed, in Duffryn - despite the site being for school use only.

They reported youths gaining access to the site by "cutting holes" in the fence. The site has reportedly become blighted by litter, as well as some evidence of alleged drug use, and damage to the new pitch caused by electric bikes.

Additionally, images seen by the Argus appears to show a motorbike being ridden off-road on the land around the pitches.

Signs warning the pitches are for school use have been "destroyed", the resident said, adding they were concerned the area was "only going to attract more and more anti social behaviour" and disturbances unless the problem was addressed.

Youths have reportedly cut holes in the fence at Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed's sports pitches to gain access.

Gwent Police confirmed it had received multiple complaints regarding anti-social behaviour in the Lighthouse Road area of Newport recently.

"This behaviour negatively impacts upon the quality of life for residents," a spokesperson for the force said. "The misuse of off-road vehicles and other forms of ASB often causes a lot of frustration to the public.

"We’re committed to tackling ASB and will take action against those involved in this type of behaviour.

"We regularly work with partners to tackle ASB and we welcome assistance from members of the public so if you see anything, report it to us via 101 or via social media.

"We would encourage people to always report similar incidents to the police or the appropriate authority best placed to deal with these matters."