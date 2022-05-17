The Money Saving Expert has revealed how shoppers can get £90 off their shopping at Sainsbury's, Iceland and Morrisons.

In Martin Lewis' hit financial advice newsletter, his team reveals how you can get money off your weekly shop with 'new customer' online discount codes.

The offers cover big supermarkets, where you have to book a slot in advance, and quick delivery services that can deliver to your door in minutes.

It's worth noting that you will usually pay extra for the convenience of quick delivery groceries, but using an introductory offer could save you some extra pennies.

The newsletter explains: "Online grocery delivery has gone into overdrive and delivery services (including the traditional supermarkets) are all trying to sign you up with tasty new-customer offers such as 40% off or £5-£20 off – though which you can get depends on where you live. Use as many as you can, and you'll make BIG savings."

At Sainsbury's new shoppers can get £15 off their first big shop that comes to £60 using code SPPC22MAY15. Delivery costs around £1 - £7 from next day. It is available for deliveries by Tuesday, May 31.

Meanwhile, Iceland is offering £5 off your first online order that comes to £45 or above using the code ICEFIVEOFF and delivery is free for orders for over £40.

Morrisons are also offering £20 off your first online order through Amazon above £60 using the promo code SPRINGMOR20.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to get this offer and it is only available until 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 31.

The Co-op also offers Amazon Prime members £15 off their first £50 online shop with the code HELLOCOOP15. Shoppers are able to choose their own preferred delivery slot. The discount code is available until Thursday, June 30.

If you have never used Gorillas, they are also offering £15 off your first order with code DRUMSANDFLATS15 with a minimum spend of £25 which is valid until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, returning customers can get £10 off a £20 spend with code COME20BACK which is also valid until Tue 31 May.

You can find out more on the Money Saving Expert website.