A FLY-tipping hotspot in Newport has been targeted just two weeks after it was cleared.
One of the reens near Broadmead Park has fallen foul of fly-tippers once again.
After having been cleared of rubbish by Newport City Homes two weeks ago, bags of waste have been left in the reen.
Posting on social media, Newport City Homes said: "Sadly flytippers have targeted the reen at Broadmead Park just two weeks after our team cleared it.
"Staff used several vehicles and an excavator to clear the watercourse.
"It’s not an easy or pleasant job so the team were disappointed to discover this latest incident.
"Remember if you pay someone to take waste from your home it is your responsibility to make sure they have the correct licence or you risk being fined."
