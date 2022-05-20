General sale tickets for N-Dubz's reunion Back To The Future tour go on sale today and here's how you can get yours for their Cardiff show.

The hip-hop group announced the end of their decade-long hiatus on social media on Monday with news of a new single and a UK arena tour.

The new single Charmer was released on Thursday, May 19, with tickets for the tour in November 2022 to go on general sale the following day.

Rappers Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer, real name Richard Rawson all took to social media to share the news.

⚡ JUST ANNOUNCED⚡ @ndubz are back! 🎉 The trio go on a UK tour this November.



Tickets on sale Friday 20 May >> https://t.co/iZWB8hkeah pic.twitter.com/Ejxm7rby0X — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) May 16, 2022

The group posted a 40-second video showing a helicopter flying over London with the trio later emerging onto a landing strip.

N-Dubz is known for hit tracks like ‘I Need You’, ‘Ouch’ and ‘Playing With Fire', with its first two albums, Uncle B and Against All Odds both platinum-certified in the UK.

Their new song - Charmer - is the first track they have released since their 2011 single ‘Morning Star.’

They have also won four Mobo awards, including best newcomer in 2007, best album and best act in 2009 and best song in 2010 and were nominated for the Brit award for best British single in 2010

The Back To The Future tour will begin on November 7 in Newcastle and finish in Manchester on Saturday, November 19.

N-Dubz general sale tickets for Cardiff show

N-Dubz will be performing at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Tuesday, November 15 2022.

If you missed out on pre-sale tickets on Thursday, don't despair because you still have a chance of seeing the group by being quick on the general sale.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 20 from 10 am via the Ticketmaster website.

⚡ JUST ANNOUNCED⚡ @ndubz are back! 🎉 The trio go on a UK tour this November.



Tickets on sale Friday 20 May >> https://t.co/iZWB8hkeah pic.twitter.com/Ejxm7rby0X — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) May 16, 2022

N- Dubz Back To The Future tour dates

The group will be heading all around the UK during their 10-date tour later this year.

Monday, November 7 - Utilita Arena Newcastle

Tuesday, November 8 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow

Thursday, November 10 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Friday, November 11 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Saturday, November 12 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Monday, November 14 - Bournemouth International Centre

Tuesday, November 15 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Thursday, November 17 - The O2, London

Friday, November 18 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Saturday, November 19 - AO Arena, Manchester