A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MILO ARTHUR STAMPA-ORWIN, 22, of Llanellen, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Merthyr Road, Llanfoist, on April 18.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ABIGAIL CAREY, 24, of King Street, Brynmawr, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on April 15.

She was made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

KANE GARWOOD, 24, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on William Morris Drive on September 27, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSH SWIFT, 28, of Clipper Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on The Moorings on April 17.

He was ordered to pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

OLIVER ROBERT ROWE, 42, of Warwick Close, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,092 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer and causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police vehicle on April 15.

THOMAS BARRETT, 38, Brynglas Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 21 months after he admitted drink driving with 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on April 14.

He was ordered to pay £965 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA HUTCHINSON, 32, of Bathstone Mews, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bassaleg Road on April 15.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MICHAEL JOHN GILL, 33, of Hanbury Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on April 16.

He was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 29 months and told to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD SAM FORWARD, 33, of E Row, Forge Side, Blaenavon, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on March 26.

He was ordered to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 20 months and told to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

MAREK KOTALA, 33, of Playford Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on York Place on April 17.

He was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.