A DECISION to introduce a new 20-mile-per-hour speed limit on a main road in a Monmouthshire town has been met with fury by residents who say it could be more dangerous.

The reduced speed limit has been placed on the A40 trunk road, which was previously 30-miles-per-hour, heading into Abergavenny just past the turning for Station Road.

It is the latest instalment of the Welsh Government funded pilot project that has seen roads in several Monmouthshire towns and villages lowered to 20-miles-per-hour in a bid to improve road safety.

Under Welsh Government plans, speed limits on all residential roads will be cut from 30-miles-per-hour to 20 by 2023.

But the decision to reduce the speed limit on Monmouth Road – arguably Abergavenny’s busiest road which carries the A40 from the Hardwick Roundabout, has been branded “unworkable” by residents.

Smaller reminder signs have also been placed along the road. (Picture: Adrian Kennard)

“Many people here feel that this stupid blanket reduction to 20-miles-per-hour is unworkable,” resident Shelia Hale told the Argus.

“The sensible consensus seems to be that nobody has any objection to a 20-miles-per-hour speed limit being introduced in the smaller residential streets, and in the town centre itself.

“However, the main arterial roads in and out of Abergavenny should remain at 30-miles-per-hour – most importantly, Monmouth Road.

Ms Hale added that residents were also frustrated over the lack of consultation about the new speed limit proposals.

“I’ve asked on Aber Voice Facebook page and nobody responded saying they were consulted by the Welsh Government.

“The Welsh Government study had just 6,000 replies – from memory I believe 53 percent were against the speed reduction and 47 per cent were for it – but none of them lived locally.”

Simon Shorthouse was concerned that the reduced speed limit would pose more a danger.

“What annoys me most is the road rage that I have experienced sticking to the 20-miles-per-hour speed limit,” Mr Shorthouse said.

“I’ve had numerous people trying to overtake in stupid places and all kinds of threatening behaviour.

“This simply isn’t working. If you want to reduce the speed motorists drive at, install speed bumps.”

There has also been concerns around the installation of signage in Abergavenny since the scheme was brought in.

“I was told by a local solicitor that the new signage – particularly on the main roads – has not been installed correctly,” Ms Hale added.

“Therefore, it means the current speed limits aren’t enforceable. As I said, this is a fait accompli wrapped up as a trial.”

Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that it will be consulting on further proposed 20-miles-per-hour zones later this year.

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson has previously said: “The Abergavenny pilot 20mph project has been widely supported by the local community.

"A small number of issues have arisen with placement of new speed limit signs, which the contractor is addressing."