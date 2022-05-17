TWO new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Wales on Tuesday, May 17 according to Public Health Wales statistics.
A total of 138 new covid cases have also been reported today.
The total number of covid-related deaths in Wales is now at 7,445.
No further information regarding a breakdown of cases by local authority area is available at this time.
