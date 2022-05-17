A WOMAN is in a life threatening condition following a crash in Cwmbran on Monday afternoon, 16 May.

The 64-year-old woman, who was involved in a crash on New Street in the Pontnewydd area of Cwmbran, is being treated for injuries to her back, head and legs at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

A 22-year-old man from Cwmbran has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in New Street, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran at around 4.05pm on Monday 16 May.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management and the collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

A 64-year-old woman from the Cwmbran area is currently receiving treatment at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after sustaining injuries to her back, head and legs.

Her condition is thought to be life threatening.

A Cwmbran man, 22, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and he was released under investigation as enquires continue.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to speak to us.

We’re asking for anyone who was in New Street between 3.50pm and 4.20pm on Monday 16 May or those with CCTV or dashcam footage to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200163138, with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.