PLANS to sell off a beloved church hall at the heart of a Newport community and convert the building into flats have been met with fierce opposition from residents.

St John’s Church Hall – in the Rogerstone area of the city – could be converted into social housing as part of Newport City Homes’ planned regeneration work in the area.

Word of the proposed church hall conversion broke earlier this month. A petition to oppose the redevelopment of the church hall – which is next to an active graveyard – now has over 500 signatures.

Sue Parker, who lives in Rogerstone, said the building played an important social role in the community.

“This used to be a focal point for the community of Rogerstone,” Ms Parker told the Argus.

“And until it was condemned a number of years ago, was a very busy place, with bazaars, coffee mornings, brownies, guides to name a few.

“If the proposed flats did go ahead and there wasn’t any availability for parking on the land, where would the tenants of these flats park as Wern Terrace is already very busy and has parking restrictions on part of it.

“The Church Hall has been used for many years by the community and I'm sure If we had all known about the need for renovation all those years ago, we could have got together and raised money to stop its demise.”

Residents have also questioned the choice of location for the proposed flats and the Church in Wales’ decision to sell the site.

St John’s Hall also sits next to a graveyard that is still visited regularly.

“The entire area behind the church hall has graves and burial plots where people still go and tend to them,” Ms Parker added.

“And as there are other parts of Rogerstone where flats are being built this is not the place for them and it should be kept as a community building for everyone to enjoy.”

Residents are now pushing to raise funds in order to restore the church hall to use as a community space.

Church in Wales and Newport City Homes have been approached for comment.

The petition opposing the development plans for St John’s Church Hall can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3llw4i1.

What do the plans show?

Though no formal planning application has been submitted to Newport City Council, a detailed regeneration plan has been mapped out by Newport City Homes.

If approved, the work would involve demolishing 23 existing flats on Oak Road and replacing them with newly built homes.

Oak Road flats could be demolished and rebuilt.

Part of this includes plans to renovate St John’s Church Hall into six flats.

More details of Newport City Homes’ plans can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3llw4i1.