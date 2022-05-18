A SOUTH Wales University student has launched a genderless clothing range.

Joseph Thomas, 22 from Swansea, is a second-year fashion design student at the University of South Wales.

The student launched his own brand – Haus of Androgyny – to fit a variety of body types to make clothing as inclusive as possible.

He said: “The inspiration for my brand came from my experience growing up. I struggled to find clothing that suited my style – a mixture of masculine and feminine – and was often unable to find pieces in high street stores that I felt confident in.

“It’s important for me that my collections are inclusive, which is why they are genderless and can suit so many different body types.”

His latest collection – Maximus – has a familial connection, with the prints on the clothing being designed by his nephew Max.

Seven-year-old Max told Mr Thomas that his dream was to become an artist. “I’ve always had such a supportive family,” he said. “So I wanted to see what I could do to help Max feel supported in his dreams.

“We spent a day together where he drew these beautifully creative designs, which I made into repeat prints. All of Max’s drawings are featured in the collection, which is why I named it Maximus in his honour.”

Mr Thomas aims for his work as a designer to be ethical and sustainable and was impressed with USW’s approach to this in their fashion design course.

“The university is helping me prepare for the fashion industry by setting highly creative and in-depth briefs which are helping me figure out who I really am as a designer.

“I plan to build on the success of my brand and achieve other goals such as travelling with my job or becoming a designer or creative director for a higher end fashion house. I’m very excited about the future, as I feel I’ve found exactly what I want to do.”

Follow Haus Of Androgyny on Facebook and Instagram, or visit the website.