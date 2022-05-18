CAMPAIGNERS say victims of so-called "revenge porn" often drop cases because they feel "exposed" and "humiliated" during the lengthy criminal justice procedure.

Nearly two in every five cases reported to police in Gwent are dropped by victims despite a suspect being identified, figures reveal.

The offence of disclosing, or threatening to disclose, private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress - so-called "revenge porn" - carries a maximum sentence of two years' imprisonment.

Nationally, only around six per cent of these crimes resulted in a suspect being charged or summoned to court between 2015 and 2021. In Gwent, the figure was at least 7.8 per cent between 2017 and the end of 2021.

Figures show Gwent Police recorded 268 revenge porn crimes between 2017 and 2021. At least 42 per cent of those cases saw complainants withdraw their support for investigation, both in cases where a suspect was identified (37.7 per cent) and with no clear suspect (4.5 per cent).

Detective superintendent Martin Price, of Gwent Police, said the force was "committed to supporting victims" and "we take any allegation of a sexual offence extremely seriously, and these reports are investigated thoroughly by our officers".

"I know that some victims may feel unable to make a report directly to the police, but I would urge anyone who believes they are a victim of this type of crime to come forward in the knowledge that we will support them and treat them with care and respect," he added.

Ruth Davison, the chief executive of charity Refuge, said victims of "revenge porn" are overwhelmingly women, who may decide not to support further police action for many reasons, including wider patterns of domestic abuse.

Research by Refuge found threats to share such private images were often made by a current or former partner.

"For the vast majority of these women, this isn't the only way they are abused," Ms Davison said, adding that many victims will be under pressure from perpetrators not to support police action for fear of what they will do to them.

She also said women's trust in the police was "at rock bottom" and impacting their confidence to report crimes committed against them.

Deputy chief constable Ian Critchley, at the National Police Chiefs' Council, said forces took such offences "very seriously" and the police was "working closely with partners throughout the system to ensure that victims have the confidence to report crimes and that they receive appropriate support at every stage".

But there are warnings from Refuge official figures "do not scratch the surface" of the true prevalence of the crime, despite police forces in Wales and England recording a 39 per cent jump in "revenge porn" reports last year.

Sophie Mortimer, manager of the victim service the Revenge Porn Helpline, said another key reason behind victims dropping cases was that their anonymity is not guaranteed.

"Although media outlets rarely name victims, the possibility of being outed in their local communities is too much to contemplate," she said.

"Victims of intimate image abuse are feeling incredibly exposed, violated and humiliated and the prospect of a potentially bruising criminal justice process that may drag on for months just isn’t acceptable."