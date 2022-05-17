A BANNED driver who tried to fool the police by telling them he was his brother has been jailed.

Justin Henshall, from Newport, also gave a positive drugs test for cocaine and cannabis in the Ringland area of the city on April 16.

He was driving a friend’s Renault Clio car despite being disqualified following a conviction for dangerous driving and drink driving in September 2021.

Prosecutor Joshua Scouller said the police chose not to pursue Henshall over the drug driving matters last month because it was “not in the public interest”.

Judge Richard Williams told him he thought that decision was “startling”.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant had initially told the arresting police officer he was Jordan Henshall, his brother.

He later confessed he had lied and came clean when he was being processed at Newport Central police station.

Henshall, 35, of Wolseley Street, Newport, admitted driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty.

He has 20 previous convictions for 32 separate offences.

Ben Waters, representing the defendant, said his client’s actions last month were “irresponsible and immature”.

His barrister told the court there was “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation” for the defendant and urged the court to pass a suspended sentence.

Mr Waters added how Henshaw had pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity.

Judge Williams told the defendant: “On the April 16 this year you were stopped driving a Renault Clio.

“You gave a false name for someone who happens to be a real person born in 1985 and you gave a positive reaction to a drugs test.”

He added: “You were driving that vehicle a considerable distance from where you were living in Pill.”

Judge Williams jailed Henshall for 34 weeks.

He banned him from driving for 69 weeks, ordered him to sit an extended retest and to pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.